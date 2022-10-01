Road construction project happening in Idaho Falls this weekend

The following is a news release and photo from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – Construction crews will be replacing the deteriorated pavement on 17th Street between Yellowstone and Rollandet Avenue in Idaho Falls.

It’s happening Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. within 100 feet of Yellowstone, to reduce the impact to traffic and property owners in the area.

Electronic message boards have been placed near the intersection to give drivers advanced warning of the road closure. Click HERE or visit the city’s website to sign-up for construction notices and other information.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

For questions or concerns about this project, contact the Idaho Falls Street Division at (208) 612-8490.

For additional information about this project or any other planned construction project, click HERE to view the 2022 interactive map.