Shelley High School’s mascot ranked 2nd in national poll, could win first place with your vote

SHELLEY – In a nationwide contest for best high school mascot, Shelley High School is faring quite well.

Scorebook Live, a news website for high school sports nationwide, recently launched a competition to find the best mascot in America. Thousands of schools entered the contest and fans had a chance to vote for their favorite.

The list has since been whittled down to 12 based on the number of votes. Shelley High School’s mascot, a russet potato fans know as “Boomer,” currently sits at number two with 17.98% of the vote or 20,958 total votes.

Jennie Bush, who drives a special needs bus for Shelley Joint School District 60, heard about the contest from her son, who graduated last year. She isn’t sure who entered Shelley into the competition but she’s thrilled to see it advance this far.

“In the first round, it was divided up into foods and characters, and we won first place in the food category. I think we had over 60,000 votes. That put us into this final round where they narrowed it down to 12 mascots,” Bush tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Shelley is not the only Idaho school in the top 12. The Camas County Mushers in Fairfield are number five and have 1,850 votes. The list also includes three schools in Illinois, one in Oklahoma, West Virginia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Hawaii, Wisconsin and Texas.

The Rhinelander Hodags in Wisconsin are currently in first place with 62% of the vote or 72,481 total votes.

Fans have until Nov. 1 at 9:59 p.m. to select the best high school mascot in the U.S. There is no limit to how many times people can vote.

Bush would like to see the Shelley Russets win the contest, and she’s encouraging people to vote.

“I think it’s great that we’ve gotten this far, and I believe if our town comes together and votes that our mascot could take first place and become the best mascot in the nation,” says Bush.

To cast a vote, click here.