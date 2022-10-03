Stand-up comedian Brian Regan to perform at Mountain America Center

The following is a news release from Mountain America Center.

IDAHO FALLS — Considered one of the best stand-ups in the country by critics, fans and fellow comedians, Brian Regan

announced new theater tour dates visiting 30 cities for New Year’s Eve through the spring of 2023.

He will be coming to Idaho Falls on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at Hero Arena inside Mountain America Center. This will be one of the venue’s first touring comedy acts to have grace its stage as it prepares to open at the end of November 2022.

Tickets for this show go on sale Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. local time and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster here.

Produced by Live Nation, the 30-city tour kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 31 at Will Rogers Auditorium in Fort Worth making stops across the U.S. in Philadelphia, Salt Lake City, Washington and more before wrapping up in Jacksonville at the Florida Theater on May 14.

Brian premiered his second Netflix stand-up special, Brian Regan: On The Rocks, on Feb. 23, 2021. Brian’s first Netflix special, Brian Regan: Nunchucks And Flamethrowers, premiered to rave reviews on Nov. 21, 2017, and is also available as a vinyl album.

In 2021, Brian returned for his third season in Peter Farrelly’s TV series, Loudermilk, which is streaming on Amazon Prime.

Farrelly personally cast Brian in the series alongside Ron Livingston, Anja Savcic, Will Sasso and Mat Fraser. Brian received praise for his portrayal of “Mugsy,” a recovering addict who is estranged from his family.

Brian stars in his own Netflix series, ‘Stand Up And Away! With Brian Regan,’ which premiered on Christmas Eve 2018. Brian and Jerry Seinfeld Executive Produce the four-episode original half-hour series that combines sketch comedy and stand-up.

In 2015, Brian made history with his stand-up special, ‘Brian Regan: Live From Radio City Music Hall,’ as the first live broadcast of a stand-up special in Comedy Central’s history.

Brian made his London debut on Feb. 2, 2019 at The Leicester Square Theatre and he made his Kennedy Center debut with two sold-out shows on March 21 & 22, 2019. He appeared at Carnegie Hall on Nov. 11, 2017 following years of performances in New York City’s finest theaters including Lincoln Center’s Avery Fisher Hall, The Beacon Theater and Radio City Music Hall.

Brian’s tour has included visits to Denver’s legendary 8600-seat Red Rocks Amphitheater and the 15,000-seat Huntsman Center Arena in Salt Lake City.

A regular on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,’ Brian is the stand-up comedian guest who the show invites on for two segments: a performance segment and a segment on the couch to chat with Jimmy. Previously, Brian was a regular guest on ‘The Late Show with David Letterman,’ making 28 appearances on the CBS show.