The Sodamix in Pocatello wants to give you free cookies

POCATELLO — The Sodamix — self-proclaimed home of “The Cookie” — wants you to try it for free.

With its official ribbon-cutting happening Tuesday at 5:15 p.m., The Sodamix at 4185 Pole Line Road in Pocatello is giving away free chocolate chip cookies to all visitors between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

According to co-owner Chanse Carter, there is no purchase necessary to receive a free cookie.

“Just come in, check us out, say what’s up and get a cookie,” he says.

Carter told EastIdahoNews.com that his shop attempted the same giveaway at the grand opening in the spring, but with a new staff and new building, there were delays. So he wants to make it up to the people who waited for their free cookie — some as long as 45 minutes.

“I don’t know if that was a great experience for (those people), so when we were (planning) a ribbon-cutting, we were like, ‘let’s do round two of that.’ I think it will be a lot smoother process,” he said. “It’s an opportunity to throw a party and give back to all our customers that have been so loyal.”

The Sodamix cookie lineup. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

And kids have an additional chance to get a free cookie. The Sodamix recently launched a new program that trades cookies for reading.

Kids can come to the store and get a Sodamix bookmark. On the back of the bookmark, students can list 10 books they have read. Then, a completed bookmark with a teacher’s signature can be traded for either a cookie, a kid’s drink or an ice cream.

“The drive behind that is — I look at my own kids and if I don’t make them read, they won’t read. They’d rather play Minecraft or watch YouTube,” Carter said. “In today’s technology age, reading is going by the wayside.”

While some students have already cashed — or cookied — in on the opportunity, Carter wants to inform students to get artistic with their bookmark. They were printed in black and white so the kid’s could color and design them for display inside the shop.

Sodamix also has a fundraiser program.

With the fundraiser program, organizations can purchase fundraiser punchcards that can then be sold. Anyone with a punchcard will get a sixth cookie or drink free with the purchase of five. Twenty percent of all sales will be donated to that organization.

Carter called it a fun way to raise funds while giving people a discount on cookies.