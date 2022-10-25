Two hospitalized after head-on crash near Chubbuck

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

CHUBBUCK — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle head-on crash that sent two people to the hospital.

The crash occurred at 7:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 91 near Tyhee road, north of Chubbuck, in Bannock County.

Police reports show a Dodge Grand Caravan was driving northbound on US-91 with no lights on. The driver drove over the center line into oncoming traffic and struck a Lexus SUV head-on, which was traveling southbound.

The Dodge was driven by a 25-year-old female from Chubbuck, Idaho. She was not wearing her seatbelt and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The Lexus SUV was driven by a 22-year-old female from El Paso, Texas; she was wearing her seatbelt. The Lexus was also occupied with a 27-year-old male passenger from Fort Collins, Colorado and a juvenile. The male passenger was not wearing his seatbelt and was transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital. The juvenile was wearing their seatbelt.

Both directions of travel were blocked for two and a half hours.