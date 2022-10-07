Two new members sworn in to Pocatello City Council

POCATELLO — The Pocatello City Council swore in two new members to their ranks Thursday night. Brent Nichols and Corey Mangum were chosen after previous members resigned at the beginning of September. Mangum and Nichols will serve in seats #2 and #3 and finish out the current term on the council, which ends in December 2023.

Nichols has been a real estate developer and worked in commercial construction for more than 40 years. His work has helped keep hundreds of jobs in Pocatello and his time serving on the Planning and Zoning Commission as well as the Historic Preservation Commission puts him in a position to be well-equipped for his place on the city council.

Mangum graduated from Butte County High School in Arco where he became a part of Grandpa’s Southern Barbecue. They opened another restaurant in Idaho Falls. Mangum worked with Wells Fargo for many years and when he was promoted to management he moved to Pocatello. He has been a part of the city of Pocatello for eight years and says he loves living here.

The recent resignations and division within the council have created a divide and the public has had some mixed feelings about its future.

“There should be a unity within the council and leadership,” Mangum said. “It is my obligation to support the community in any way I can. Like my grandpa used to say, ‘it’s a poh (poor) frog who won’t croak over his own pond.’ This is my pond.”

Nichols stated, “When the community sees the council, I hope they see a group of individuals willing to work hard and protect the Pocatello we know and love. Dozens of people stepped up to serve (on the council) because they care about this community.”

When Mayor Brian Blad invited the public to apply for the vacant positions they received numerous applications. It was finally narrowed down to 13 qualified individuals. Blad interviewed the final candidates and chose Nichols and Mangum.

“I want to thank the City Council for confirming my nominations of Nichols and Mangum. I am looking forward to working with Council Members Nichols and Mangum. They are dedicated to the city of Pocatello and I am eager for all members of the council to work together for Pocatello’s future,” Blad said.

The council was unanimous in their support for Mangum and Nichols and both were sworn in. There was chuckle among the members when they took their respective chairs on the stand. They were stationed closer to Blad, so they can ask questions or get clarifications.