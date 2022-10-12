Why pink badges this October are extra special for a local sheriff’s office

BLACKFOOT — A little bit of pink is showing up on black uniforms for deputies in Bingham County so they can raise awareness for breast cancer and honor one of their own.

Pink badges were presented to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office last week. Deputies can wear them on their uniforms in October for breast cancer awareness. The badges are special because they also represent one of their employees.

“Each one of these badges, every one of them has the same badge number on them which is 357, which is one of our jail staff members Donna Pilkington, who has been fighting it,” said Bingham County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Lawrence Henrie. “She’s been an instrument in our agency and working in our jail and in our courts. For all of us to be able to support her is an awesome deal.”

Henrie posted a picture on Facebook of his deputy vest with the new pink badge. He wrote that he hopes when someone in the community sees them with the pink badges, it reminds them someone is fighting cancer and could use support.

Cpl. Donna Pilkington has worked for the department for 26 years and loves coming to work because of the people she works with.

“For years now, I have been on the court side of the team, helping with maintaining inmates going to court, transports and extraditions, inmate road crew, front door and court security,” she said.

She was presented with a pink badge of her own from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office to wear for the month of October and was humbled by it.

“I had no clue. It was a big surprise to me. The new sheriff (Jeff Gardner) introduced the badge to the whole group and presented it to myself in front of everybody and it was just very humbling knowing that I had that kind of support,” she said.

Pilkington was diagnosed with breast cancer last year in August. She said she went to a clinic in Bingham County where it was discovered.

“I noticed the lump myself, went in to get it checked immediately and the very next day, came back with test results and (they) told me that I had breast cancer,” Pilkington said.

On Aug. 25, she had a lumpectomy, which is surgery to remove cancer from the breast. She was told by doctors that she was between stage 2 and stage 3 breast cancer.

Ever since then, it’s been a year of battling cancer from chemotherapy to radiation. She’s lost her hair and has felt sick. Pilkington has missed work for the treatments but has been so grateful to her department for the support.

“I was out of work for a while and then on light duty for quite a while. People were able to donate hours to help me keep paychecks coming in. Work was extremely supportive. (I) couldn’t have asked for anything better,” she said.

Pilkington is back at work and was told that the cancer is gone. To this day, she still has moments when she is really exhausted. However, she takes it one step at a time.

“Every three months, I have to go in for a follow-up check-up for the next two years,” she said.

Then, after that, she will have to go every six months for a couple of years to make sure cancer doesn’t come back.

She explained it’s so important to take it seriously and get regular check-ups. She also encourages biopsies if doctors find anything unusual.

“The first time I had a mammogram…the doctor said there was a spot but it was so small. The doctor said he thought it was fatty tissue. Well, come to find out, two years after the fact, that’s the spot where the cancer was at,” Pilkington said.

After all that she’s been through, she’s grateful for the help of her department and the fact that they get to show support right on their uniforms with a pink badge.

“I just want to thank everyone for the support they’ve given, whether it’s physical or financial or prayers and support. It’s all been a big help. I really appreciate it. I am really glad I work for the county,” she said.