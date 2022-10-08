Woman arrested after stabbing incident at Bingham County apartment

BASALT — A 27-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man during a fight early Saturday morning.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment building in Basalt at about 4:35 a.m. after there was a report of an altercation between friends, according to Lt. Blake Davis with the Blackfoot Police/Bingham County Sheriff Joint Detective Unit.

Kaitlin Alexander was taken into custody for stabbing a male victim in the hand and abdomen. The victim was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, treated with stitches and released, Davis said.

Alexander was charged with felony aggravated battery.

Although Alexander has been charged with a crime, it does not necessarily mean she committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article if more details are released.