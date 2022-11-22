22-year-old makes it into the Top 10 of nationwide dance competition, hopes for your votes

IDAHO FALLS — A 22-year-old has danced her way into being in the Top 10 of a nationwide dance competition to potentially meet one of her favorite singers and dancers. But she can’t do it without your vote.

Rebekah McInnes grew up in Twin Falls and Idaho Falls and lives in Provo, Utah, with her husband. She has been dancing since she was 3 years old. McInnes said she gained her love and passion for dancing in Idaho throughout the years.

“I love it. It’s just been a huge part of my life and who I am. I just love showing my creativity, and it just makes me so happy,” McInnes told EastIdahoNews.com.

When McInnes found a competition online involving one of her favorite singers and dancers, she knew she had to enter.

The Michael Bublé’s “Higher” Dance Competition asked for people across the U.S. and Canada to submit a video of a choreographed dance to Bublé’s new song called “Higher” showcasing dance moves.

No matter the skill level or age, Bublé wanted to see it. The competition opened in September and will end next week. McInnes said she made a dance and submitted it. Her dance video is about one minute long.

“The dance is kind of a mix between some of my favorite styles, mostly jazz with hints of hip hop and ballet, and then for a small section actually, my sweet husband joined me and we did a little bit of partner work. There was a spot in the music where I feel like it needed something cool,” she said.

She said hundreds of people have submitted to win, and there’s a great reason why.

The grand prize winner will win the following:

Four round-trip airline tickets to Los Angeles

Hotel and ground transportation accommodations for four

A private dance lesson with Derek Hough

Four tickets to the Dancing with the Stars season finale on Nov. 21

A one-on-one video call with Michael Bublé

Four Disneyland tickets

A Michael Bublé ‘Higher’ merchandise prize pack

McInnes said she is a big fan of both Bublé and Hough. She grew up listening to Bublé’s music and remembers the time she felt determined to see him in concert.

“When I was 11, he was on tour, and I wanted to see him in concert … and get a hug from him or something. I found out he was going to be having a concert fairly close to where I lived. So I thought, ‘This is my chance.’ For that entire summer, I worked hard to save up money to buy this ticket at the very, very top of the stadium,” she recalls.

She went to the concert in Boise and decided she would take a sign. She really wanted to get a hug from Bublé, but everyone she was with told her it would probably not happen.

“I was going to give it a shot. I’m holding up the sign and jumping and cheering, and it was an incredible concert. Believe it or not, he saw my sign and motioned me down,” she said.

McInnes got a hug from Bublé and said it was one of the craziest and coolest moments she had experienced.

Watch the video below of that moment.

McInnes says she is so excited to be a part of the nationwide dance competition and cannot believe where she has ended up.

“Every few days, there has been an elimination. It started with hundreds, and then it went to the Top 100, and then it went to the Top 50, and Top 25 and so on,” McInnes said. “The interesting thing about this competition to win, it’s based off of votes and people in the community coming together to vote. So to win the competition, you have to have the most votes.”

McInnes learned on Tuesday that she made it in the Top 10.

“I honestly feel super blessed. I’ve had such a wonderful community come together to support … absolutely blows my mind. It’s just a huge honor and very humbling,” she said.

She has been doing everything she can to be the winner, including doing something that she’s not used to.

“I spent five hours yesterday (Tuesday) at a college campus going up to strangers asking them to vote, and it was the most intimidating and terrifying thing I have ever done, but I am really proud that I did it. Anybody that could vote, it would just mean the world to me!” McInnes said.

McInnes said there are only two days before voting closes. You can vote once a day. The voting period and competition will end at “4 p.m. PST” on Friday, Nov. 4.

Click here if you would like to vote. McInnes explained that you need to select “connect to vote.” You will see a big yellow box that says “Vote for Rebekah McInnes.” Click the big yellow box. It will turn green and say “Voted for Rebekah McInnes.”

The official winner will be picked on Nov. 7.

McInnes said that if you have a goal or a dream, put your mind to it.

“If you have a dream to do something, just do it and give it your all,” she said.