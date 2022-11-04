4 people hospitalized in early morning collision near Pocatello

POCATELLO – Four people were injured in a three-vehicle collision early Saturday morning.

A news release from Idaho State Police says the crash occurred at 3:42 a.m. on Interstate 86 at milepost 57.1 in Power County.

A 38-year-old American Falls man, whose name was not released, was traveling eastbound in a 1999 Toyota Tacoma pickup. For an unknown reason, he hit an 18-year-old Pocatello man driving a 2004 Cadillac SRX.

“The pickup was then struck on the passenger side by a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta that was also eastbound,” according to ISP.

A 24-year-old man from Rupert was driving the Jetta.

A 41-year-old Pocatello woman and a 25-year-old Boise woman were passengers in the Tacoma, ISP says. None of the people in the pickup were wearing seatbelts. Their exact condition was not specified, but all three of them were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

The man driving the Cadillac was also taken by ambulance to the hospital. The condition of the Jetta driver is not clear.

The eastbound lane of I-86 was blocked for three hours as ISP worked to clean up the wreckage. It remains under investigation.