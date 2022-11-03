Alan Reed of Reed’s Dairy is answering 7 Questions with Emmy

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world.

Alan Reed is the president and co-owner of Reed’s Dairy in Idaho Falls. He grew up on the family dairy farm and has been selling delicious milk, ice cream, cheese and other products since he was a child.

I sat down with Alan and asked him the following questions:

What made you start Reed’s dairy?

How many cows do you have?

Why do you put potatoes in your ice cream?

Do you ever get tired of ice cream?

What’s your favorite flavor of ice cream?

Do you have a favorite dessert here?

Can you share a piece of advice for me that might help me in my life?

After our interview, Alan showed me where Reed’s makes the ice cream. Check out our entire conversation in the video player above!

Missed any of my previous interviews? Watch them all here. And if you have an idea of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.