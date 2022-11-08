Between 2 and 4 inches of snow forecasted throughout eastern Idaho Monday night

IDAHO FALLS – A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of eastern Idaho as of 5 p.m. Monday.

The advisory is in effect until 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pocatello. Meteorologists issued the advisory as snow began falling throughout the Snake River Plain Monday afternoon.

The NWS forecasts between two and four inches of snow in Driggs, Rexburg, Rigby, Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, Pocatello, Soda Springs, Malad, Preston, Montpelier and surrounding communities.

A winter storm warning is in effect in higher elevations, including West Yellowstone, Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois and Spencer. In those areas — residents can expect to see three to six inches of snow.

See the area of impact in the map below.

Road conditions may be a little slick, making travel conditions difficult. Those traveling in higher elevations are encouraged to keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency.

A seven-day forecast and weather cams are available here. Visit the Idaho Transportation Department’s 511 website for the latest on road conditions.