Chubbuck man gets plea deal for drive-by shooting

POCATELLO — A man who was arrested after he fired four shots into a home from a moving car has reached a plea agreement.

Christopher Lee Simpkins, 28, has agreed to plead guilty to a felony charge for discharging a firearm into an occupied building, court records show. In exchange, felonies for unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of attempting to intimidate a witness and a persistent violator enhancement will be dismissed.

Simpkins was arrested in June after he was connected to a drive-by shooting on the 900 block of South 4th Avenue in Pocatello.

During an investigation, officers learned that Simpkins fired four shots into the home. None of the bullets hit any of the five people who were inside the home at the time of the incident.

Simpkins’ guilty plea also encompasses a violation of two separate probations — from a 2020 charge for battery on an officer and a 2021 charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. As part of the plea deal, the sentence for the new felony and the two violations will be served concurrently.

The defense and prosecutor have agreed on a prison sentence of two to eight years, according to court documents.

Simpkins is scheduled for a change of plea hearing before District Judge Rick Carnaroli on Nov. 7.