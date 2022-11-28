Don’t miss Ammon’s Lightapalooza on Saturday

AMMON — The City of Ammon is kicking off the holiday season on Saturday with “Lightapalooza.”

Lightapalooza combines a Christmas parade with a holiday festival. The event will include Christmas decor, vendors and much more.

“McCowin Park will be lit up with lights, and there will be will be local vendors there,” Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti told EastIdahoNews.com. “Santa will be on a parade float, and then he will go up to the gazebo and greet the children. It’s always a fun day.”

Lights and Santa Claus are just the start of the fun. At the park, local vendors will be on hand. There will be free hot cocoa and treats, as well as music and a fireworks display.

Coletti said that attending Lightapalooza is becoming a beloved part of the holiday season for local families.

“I think it’s probably been going on for five to six years,” he said. “It just keeps getting bigger and better and more fun for everyone. I do see a lot of friends from the area, a lot of Ammon residents and residents from the broader area, are asking about it and are excited to come and see it because they come every year. It’s definitely become a tradition, I think.”

City of Ammon Facebook

Coletti said events like Lightapalooza help to bring the community together and forge bonds that help them weather tough times.

Lightapalooza gives us a chance to celebrate an event together as a community,” he said. “I love going out and greeting everyone and greeting all the friendly, happy faces. There’s a lot to be grateful for this time of year, and it’s nice to put your cares aside and come enjoy each other’s company for an evening.”

The event will be Saturday, Dec. 3, at 6 pm. The parade will start on Sunnyside near Broulim’s Grocery Store and end at McCowin Park. Click here for more information about the parade route.

The City of Ammon is also running an outdoor decorating contest, with cash prizes up for grabs. Houses must be registered by Thursday, judging will take place Dec. 5 and 6, and winners will be announced Dec. 12. Click here for more information.