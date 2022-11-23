Don’t want to make Thanksgiving dinner? You can feast at these places instead

IDAHO FALLS — Are you tired of baking pies? Did you burn the turkey? Several restaurants in our area are open, and some local organizations are providing free meals. Check the list out below!

Idaho Falls

The Sandpiper Restaurant: The restaurant will be open from noon to 7 p.m. All-you-can-eat turkey and ham dinner will be available for $29.99 per person. A regular menu is also available. Call for a reservation: (208) 524-3344

Jakers Bar & Grill: Open for dine-in and take-out from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The restaurant posted on Facebook that due to its suppliers not having turkey available, it will be serving roast beef dinner for $19.95 and roast ham dinner for $17.95. It includes green bean casserole, soup or salad and a side dish. It will also be serving its dinner menu. Call (208) 524-5240 to make a reservation.

Redd’s Grill: Families can meet at Redd’s Grill inside the Idaho Falls Shilo Inn on Thanksgiving day to enjoy a meal with their family. However, due to the growing popularity of the buffet, if there are enough reservations for Thanksgiving dinner, the restaurant will expand the buffet dinner to the Snake River Event Center.

There will be a wide variety of foods like oven-roasted turkey, oven-roasted salmon, mashed potatoes, cornbread and more. The restaurant will have mini pies too, like coconut cream pie and chocolate mousse pie. Prices vary: $29.99 for adults (ages 12-55), $24 for seniors (55+), $15.49 for youth (ages 5-11) and children 0-4 eat free. Reservations can be made online for groups of up to 10. Click here. Larger groups should call either (208) 497-0614 or (208) 403-0611.

Black Bear Diner: Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The diner will be serving turkey, ham, and prime rib. Turkey costs $23.99, the ham costs $22.99 and the prime rib dinner costs $25.99.

The Salvation Army: There is a community Thanksgiving dinner at The Elks Lodge from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome. If you are homebound and living in the Idaho Falls area, delivery is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Call (208) 522-7200 for more details.

Pocatello

Señor Garcia’s Puerto Vallarta: Located off Creek Road, the restaurant is inviting people that have nowhere to go on Thanksgiving for a free Thanksgiving meal. It will be serving turkey and mashed potatoes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

St. Anthony’s Catholic Church: Holy Spirit Catholic Community and School is providing free meals. Meals are available to pick up for the community on Thanksgiving day at St. Anthony Catholic Church from noon to 2 p.m. or until they run out.

Fort Hall

Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel: There will be a delicious meal served at the Painted Horse Buffet from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. $25 per person (13+), $12 for children (4-12) and free for kids 3 and under.

Ammon

Chuck-A-Rama Buffet: The restaurant will be open Thanksgiving day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will serve turkey and ham. Adults cost $26.99, and seniors cost $22.94. It will also have “To Go” available for $8.49 a pound and its famous rolls available for $6.99 a dozen.

Rexburg

JB’s: The restaurant will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will serve breakfast. Then from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be a Thanksgiving buffet with turkey, baked ham, a salad bar and dessert. It costs $18.99 for adults and $8.99 for a child (ages 8-10).

Blackfoot

Community Dinner Table Inc. & Blackfoot Community Pantry: On Thanksgiving day, there will be a free hot turkey dinner served at the Jason Lee United Methodist Church from noon to 1:30 p.m. If there are any questions, call (208) 680-1750.

St. Anthony

The Lions Club is helping put on the 24th annual Thanksgiving day dinner. It will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the South Fremont Junior High School cafeteria. There is no charge, but donations are accepted. Takeout and delivery are available by calling (208) 390-6537.

