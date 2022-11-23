Father killed, man and 10-year-old rushed to hospital following northern Idaho crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred Tuesday at approximately 3:36 p.m. The crash occurred on State Highway 3 at milepost 103.5, just north of Harrison City in Kootenai County.

A Dodge Ram Pickup truck was traveling northbound on Highway 3 when it drove left of center into the southbound lanes, crashing into a southbound Ford pickup truck. The Ford was occupied by a 49-year-old male driver and his 10-year-old son, both from St. Maries. The Dodge was being driven by a 35-year-old man from Spokane Valley Washington.

The driver of the Ford was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the Dodge and the passenger of the Ford were transported from the scene of the crash to the hospital via ground ambulance. All occupants of the involved vehicles appeared to have been wearing their seatbelts.

Traffic on Highway 3 was stopped for approximately three hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and to conduct a thorough investigation.

Next of kin has been notified. This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.