Four people displaced from their home in Idaho Falls after chimney fire

IDAHO FALLS — Four people have been displaced from their home after a chimney fire early Thursday morning.

The fire happened just after midnight at a house in the 400 block of Lincoln Drive in Idaho Falls.

According to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department, the reporting person told dispatchers that the house was full of smoke and the fire had possibly extended into the garage.

When firefighters arrived, all four people and their dogs had evacuated. There were no injuries reported.

Firefighters kept the fire contained to the garage and reported having the flames extinguished nine minutes after the first engine arrived on the scene.

The Chaplains of Idaho were dispatched to assist the displaced family, who later found shelter with family members, the release said.

The cause of the fire was a faulty wood-burning stove in the basement that caused a fire inside the chimney. The fire extended into the garage.

The attached garage was a complete loss, the release said. Additionally, there was water damage in the basement of the home.

Total damages are estimated at $70,000 for the structure and $30,000 for the contents inside the garage.