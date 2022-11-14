Four students found dead near University of Idaho campus after school warns of homicide

MOSCOW (Idaho Statesman) — The Moscow Police Department found four people dead Sunday near the University of Idaho.

Officers received a call about an unconscious individual on King Road in Moscow, according to a police news release.

When they arrived at the scene at 11:58 a.m., officers found the people dead in a “house that was converted into an apartment,” Moscow Police Department Captain Tyson Berrett told the Idaho Statesman.

Berrett confirmed to the Statesman that all four deaths were students at the University of Idaho.

He said police may release the names of the deceased students tomorrow, but will need to speak with the prosecuting attorney first.

Berrett said he could not provide details on how they died, but all four deaths are being investigated as a homicide.

There was no suspect in custody as of Sunday evening, Berrett said.

The University of Idaho posted a “Vandal alert” on social media at 3:07 p.m. saying that police were investigating a homicide on King Road. The post said the suspect was not known at the time and advised students to stay away from the area and shelter in place.

At 3:46 p.m., the school put out a second alert, saying police did not believe there was an active threat and the “shelter in place” advisory had been lifted. The suspect was still unknown at that time, according to the alert. The school warned students to “remain vigilant.”

The University of Idaho informed students by email that all Monday classes would be canceled “out of respect for these fellow Vandals.”

“An event of this magnitude can understandably have significant impacts on those left behind,” University of Idaho President Scott Green said in the email. “As Vandals, we must come together and lift each other up.”

The school declined to provide further information on the deaths to the Idaho Statesman.

Police are continuing to investigate and will release more information once the families of the deceased have been notified.

“The Moscow Police Department gives our heartfelt condolences to family members, friends and the Moscow community,” the release said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the department at (208) 882-2677.