He hasn’t had a suit in 53 years. A Secret Santa is changing that and giving this couple even more

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts.

Bruce has spent his life doing service for others. He is a retired math teacher and always had a way with his students. He took extra time and spent it with kids who came from rough homes. He was a rock for many students who didn’t have dads in the home or came from broken homes.

In March 2005, he got a blood clot that blocked both of his lungs while at school. He was airlifted to the hospital from the school to the University of Utah hospital. The ICU nurses and doctors didn’t think he’d make it through the night. He was known as the miracle man in the ICU since he did survive.

Bruce and his wife Marlene have lived in Howe for 11 years. She is battling Alzheimer’s and Bruce takes care of her every day. He sacrifices so much for her even though she doesn’t always know who he is.

Bruce would love to have a new suit to wear to church. He hasn’t had a suit since he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints approximately 53 years ago.

Secret Santa asked us to pay a visit to Marlene and Bruce with some gifts. Check out the video in the player above!