Human trafficking documentary screening happening in Rexburg

REXBURG — The trafficking of children is a scourge that is becoming ever more prevalent in the age of the Internet.

A free screening of “It’s Happening Right Here,” a new documentary film aiming to raise awareness and educate parents about what they can do to protect their kids, will be the focus of an event at Fats Cats in Rexburg this coming Thursday, Nov. 3.

“It’s Happening Right Here” chillingly details the ease with which potential traffickers can gain access to children. The film also documents how trafficking is not just a big-city problem. It can happen anyplace at any time.

It’s a message that parents in eastern Idaho need to hear, according to Ian Wendt, whose apparel company, Official Patriot Gear, is hosting the event.

“Normally when people think about (being trafficked,) they think of the idea of the movie ‘Taken,’ where the kid’s on a trip, and they take her and traffic her to all these people in different countries,” Wendt told EastIdahoNews.com. “What this documentary exposes is that human trafficking happens every single day, all day, everywhere online.”

“It’s Happening Right Here” exposes the methods traffickers use to digitally exploit children. This issue has grown like wildfire over the past few decades and was exacerbated by the COVID pandemic lockdowns, which rendered many kids lonely and bored.

“Whether it’s a game your kid’s playing on or a social media app, these people are contacting these kids, and they’re acting like they’re people their age,” Wendt said. “Then they get them to send them nude photos, and they exploit it and say, ‘If you say anything, I’m going to tell your friends or post it online. So they get these kids into a constant state of having to exploit themselves.”

Wendt said the film’s message is particularly important for parents, who may think eastern Idaho is safe or protected from “big-city crimes” like human trafficking.

“People need to understand that there is evil in this world,” Wendt said. “The way that we combat evil is by becoming aware of it and understanding who it is, where it is, and what the agenda is. Once we do that and come together, we have a chance against it.”

“(It isn’t so much that) people don’t realize this is happening, it’s that they don’t want to realize it,” he added. “Most people have a line, and that line they draw in the sand represents ‘I’m not going to cross that line and believe that this is possible,’ even though it probably is. The thing about it is that eventually, everyone is forced over that line. It’s just a matter of time,” said Wendt. “The first step is understanding this is real, then the second step is ‘How do I become involved and make sure it doesn’t happen to my kids or other kids?’”

“It’s Happening Right Here” was produced by Operation Underground Railroad, an organization that exposes trafficking operations and works with law enforcement to rescue victims. Click here to learn more.

The free screening of “It’s Happening Right Here” is set for this Thursday at 6 p.m. at Fats Cats in Rexburg. The event also includes a Q&A session with local law enforcement, as well as a giveaway of Patriot Gear goodies. To RSVP and guarantee yourself a seat, click here.

