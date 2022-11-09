Investigation underway after man dies from gunshot wound

BANCROFT — A Utah man died of a gunshot wound late Tuesday night in Caribou County.

Sheriff deputies were called to a location on Ivins Road around 11:15 p.m. and found the 27-year-old had been shot, according to a Caribou County Sheriff’s Office news release. The man, whose name had not been released, was pronounced dead.

“All individuals present at the scene are cooperating with law enforcement and the incident is currently under investigation,” the news release says. “The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office wishes to extend its condolences to the victim’s family during this difficult time.”

Officials say the shooting was isolated and there is no threat to the community. Further information about the man is expected to be released when his family has been notified.