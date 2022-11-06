ISU encouraging careers in health science with Nov. 9 event

POCATELLO — Idaho State University is inviting high school and college students from southeast Idaho to explore careers in health science.

The Health Science Experience Night will allow those in attendance to learn about dozens of healthcare profession programs available at ISU. The free event, held between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, will also include a tour of the campus.

“Health Science Experience Night is a wonderful opportunity for students to see the many health professions that ISU has to offer. They experience firsthand what professionals do in the field each day,” associate vice-president of health sciences Chris Owens, said in a news release from the university.

Those in attendance will be able to visit with students and faculty from numerous health programs and participate in interactive demonstrations, the release said. Programs represented will include nursing, pharmacy, physical therapy, speech-language pathology, homeland security, emergency management, medical laboratory science and many others.

Attendees will also take tours of the buildings and laboratories.

“We know there is a shortage of healthcare workers nationwide, and particularly here in Idaho,” vice president of health sciences Rex Force said in the release. “This event gives students an early, hands-on look at what it’s like to work in these careers, and shows them how they can be part of something bigger than themselves by helping other people in meaningful ways.”

Throughout the event, students and their parents will be able to participate in medical demonstrations and experience human patient simulations.

Students 17 and older will also be able to observe presentations in the Anatomy and Physiology Lab. A parental consent form — found here — will be required for 17-year-olds wishing to attend this portion of the event.

The event will begin at the ISU Lecture Center, at 620 Memorial Drive, building 67. Transportation will be available for those with limited mobility.

Additional information about the event can be found here.