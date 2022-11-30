Looking back: Man tragically dies on lava beds, lost coin purse found and man receives 100 stitches after ‘heated’ political argument

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 4 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

BLACKFOOT — A local man died on the lava beds north of Blackfoot, the Blackfoot Idaho Republican reported on Dec. 1, 1905.

It’s believed that Clarence McDonald broke his leg in the lava beds and tried to get back to his wagon by using his shot gun as a support to “hobble along on.” On his way, he broke the gun stock, struck the breech on the rocks and as he did, accidentally fired the gun, according to the search party that found him.

Clarence’s brother, J.H. McDonald, told the paper his brother was getting wood out of the lava beds the day of the accident. That evening, he noticed Clarence’s horse “coming from the lava beds” without him and he “feared something was wrong.”

He gathered his neighbors to go with him to look for Clarence.

“It was getting dark and we took a lantern. We could scarcely follow the road in the storm and just happened to take the right branch road that lead us to his wagon,” J.H. explained. “We shouted for awhile, built a fire, and then began to hunt in all directions from the wagon, keeping up a good fire as a signal for him in case he was lost.”

Eventually, they found Clarence’s body covered in snow.

“All the top of his head was blown off and one leg was broken just above the ankle,” J.H. said. “He had bound up the leg with a couple of handkerchiefs and had tied a piece of rope around it above the knee as if to check the flow of blood.”

J.H. said Clarence and his wife had a one-week-old baby at the time of his death.

“Mrs. McDonald is bearing up bravely under the ordeal, and the big heart of the community bleeds in sympathy,” the paper said.

1926-1950

RIGBY — Idahoans were ‘urged to be thankful’ in The Rigby Star’s Nov. 30, 1933, newspaper.

Idaho Gov. C. Ben Ross joined President Roosevelt and executives of other states in “setting aside Thursday, Nov. 30, as Thanksgiving Day.”

Ross encouraged Idahoans to “take a more determined stand for increased devotion to the cause of liberty and justice following the example of those who established the first Thanksgiving Day.”

Ross’s proclamation explained Thanksgiving is more than a holiday and a “day of feasting.”

“It is and should be a day of commemoration and prayer, and an occasion demanding undivided attention from the public and a declaration from the chief executive of the state,” the proclamation reads.

1951-1975

RIGBY — A local paper called a man a “genuine Santa Clause” after returning a lost coin purse to its owner.

The Rigby Star said on Dec. 3, 1959, Leona Later lost her coin purse from her handbag while shopping in a neighboring town. The coin purse had over $80 in cash.

“Christmas plans were certainly dimmed out for Santa’s arrival at this home or so Mrs. Later glumly thought as she returned home,” the article reads.

It continues, “Her surprise was genuine when she answered the doorbell ring to find Mr. Pershing Hill — lost purse in hand.”

The paper said because it was “so near to the Christmastide,” Hill refused to accept the full reward he was offered.

1976-2000

POCATELLO — A 20-year-old Pocatello man received 100 stitches on his face following an argument at a bar, the Idaho State Journal wrote on Nov. 30, 1976.

Cecil M. Thomas, 30, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and battery after allegedly striking David Archuleta on the side of his face with a glass mug, police said.

“Archuleta suffered severe lacerations on the right side of his face after the mug shattered,” the Journal explained. “He was taken to St. Anthony Community Hospital by bar owner John Hennessy.”

The incident happened after a “heated verbal argument over politics.”