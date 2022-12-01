Major snowstorm to hit eastern Idaho on Thursday and Friday

IDAHO FALLS — A winter weather advisory or winter storm warning has been issued for all of eastern and central Idaho from 5 a.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service predicts the heaviest snow will fall along the Idaho/Montana border and the Idaho/Wyoming border.

Areas such as Dubois, Spencer, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs could see snowfall of 8 to 18 inches, according to the latest forecast. Island Park and Kilgore could see between 15 to 25 inches of snow. Snowfall could be even higher on ridge tops and at elevations above mountain passes. Winds gusting up to 45 mph are predicted in the same areas during the storm.

The valleys and other lower-elevation areas will also see plenty of snow.

The Idaho Falls, Rexburg and St. Anthony areas are expected to see between 5 to 12 inches of snow, increasing closer to Ashton and the Teton Valley.

Slightly less snow is expected for the following areas: Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Malad, Preston, Thatcher. Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly and Challis.

The areas with the least amount of snow will be Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook, which are only expecting between 2 and 4 inches.

Winds in all lowland areas will be gusting between 35 and 45 mph.

The snow is expected to make for hazardous driving conditions throughout eastern Idaho, particularly during the morning and evening commutes. Blowing and drifting snow will contribute to poor visibility, and drivers are urged to be cautious on the roadways.

For the latest forecast and webcams of local highways, visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.

RELATED | City of Idaho Falls pauses plowing pending upcoming snowstorm