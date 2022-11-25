Man with wife and son in different hospitals following horrible crash gets a Secret Santa surprise

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts.

On Nov. 4, Shianne and her 8-year-old son Bekkett were traveling home and hit a patch of black ice. Shianne lost control of the vehicle and it rolled multiple times. She was thrown through the windshield of the truck while Bekkett was stuck in the truck as it rolled and finally came to a stop. Emergency crews had to use the jaws of life to get him out of the truck and he was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in Utah while Shianne was taken to EIRMC.

RELATED | Father remains hopeful as his wife and son recover in two hospitals following crash

Aaron, Shianne’s husband and Bekkett’s dad, witnessed the entire ordeal from a vehicle behind them.

Shianne and Bekkett have a long road ahead of them with months of recovery. They remain in separate hospitals with hopes of going home for the holidays.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves if we could go pay Aaron a visit while he was at EIRMC with his wife. Check out the surprise above!