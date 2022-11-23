TODAY'S WEATHER
Miss Shoshone-Bannock is answering 7 Questions with Emmy

Emmy Eaton
Emmy Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

7 Questions

Posted:

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world.

Kaycee Jo Dixey was crowned the 57th annual Miss Shoshone-Bannock for 2022-2023 a few months ago. I was invited to attend the powwow at Fort Hall earlier this month and sat down with Kaycee to ask her the following questions:

  • How did you become Miss Shoshone-Bannock?
  • What do you do as Miss Shoshone-Bannock?
  • Tell me about Native American History.
  • What is your favorite Native American food?
  • When you were my age, what did you want to be when you grew up?
  • What happens at the powwow?
  • What advice do you have for me?

Watch my entire interview with Miss Shoshone-Bannock in the video player above.

Missed any of my previous interviews? Watch them all here. And if you have an idea of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.

Connect with Emmy on Facebook and Instagram!

