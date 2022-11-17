Multiple crashes reported on I-15, police ask drivers to use caution in winter weather
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
BLACKFOOT — Police are on the scene of multiple crashes on I-15 near Blackfoot.
Falling snow and slick roads contributed to the wrecks and Idaho State Police asks all drivers to use caution.
The latest road conditions from the Idaho Transportation Department can be found here.
Check out live traffic cameras here and the weather forecast here.
Idaho State Police is investigating multiple crashes on I15 at milepost 94, near Blackfoot. Winter weather driving conditions are in effect. Dial 511 for road conditions.@ISPHeadquarters pic.twitter.com/8Ny4hylILE
— Idaho State Police (@ISPeasternIdaho) November 17, 2022