Multiple crashes reported on I-15, police ask drivers to use caution in winter weather

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Weather

BLACKFOOT — Police are on the scene of multiple crashes on I-15 near Blackfoot.

Falling snow and slick roads contributed to the wrecks and Idaho State Police asks all drivers to use caution.

The latest road conditions from the Idaho Transportation Department can be found here.

Check out live traffic cameras here and the weather forecast here.

