National Weather Service issues ‘dangerous’ snow squall alert for most of eastern Idaho

POCATELLO — The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a snow squall warning that remains in effect until 8:30 a.m. for the following areas:

Southwestern Fremont County

Southeastern Jefferson County

Northwestern Bannock County

Central Power County

Northwestern Bonneville County

Western Madison County

Central Bingham County

A dangerous snow squall was located around 7:30 a.m. along a line extending from Menan to near Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, moving northeast at 15 mph. Intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds are leading to blowing snow and rapidly falling visibility.

Dangerous and life-threatening travel conditions are expected to develop rapidly in the warning area. Travel around and between Rexburg, Idaho Falls, INL, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Pocatello, and American Falls could be treacherous, the NWS warns.

Drivers are urged to slow down and be aware that rapid changes in visibility are expected with this dangerous snow squall.