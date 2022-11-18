Rexburg theater hosts ‘The Greatest Showman’ immersive experience

REXBURG — The “greatest show” will be even greater this weekend as Rexburg Arts brings a fan-favorite film to life.

“Extended Play Cinema: The Greatest Showman” hits the Romance Theater Stage this Saturday, Nov. 19. Games, activities, and a pre-show begin at 6:30 p.m., and the film starts at 7 p.m. Regular tickets are $8 and include the movie and activities. Premium tickets are $12 and include the movie, activities, and a movie-themed swag bag. Tickets can be purchased on the Rexburg Arts website.

Devin Palmer is part of the Rexburg Arts event planning crew. He says “Extended Play Cinema” is a new way to enjoy a well-known movie.

“‘Extended Play Cinema’ is a way of showing a fun familiar movie, such as ‘The Greatest Showman,’ and letting the audience be a part of and experience the film with aspects of live theater.”

The event offers games, trivia, photo ops, and some exciting live performances, Palmer says. In the spirit of the film, which highlights people with amazing talents, the world-renowned Proform Airborne jump rope team will perform during the pre-show. Vocalist Kaatia Larsen will also take a turn in the spotlight before the movie starts at 7. After the movie, the audience will be invited to come up on the stage and dance.

“We chose to show ‘The Greatest Showman’ to be our next extended play because this movie is fun for all your young and older children,” Palmer says. “However, The Greatest Showman is also about making everyone belong even if they feel forgotten or alone. We want to bring the community together for this special experience that can help someone in our community feel like they belong.”