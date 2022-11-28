Snow removal parking restrictions now in place for all Idaho Falls roads

SNOW REMOVAL SCHEDULE

ZONE B: Zone B is currently being plowed and will continue to be plowed until completion. Zone B is the majority of the city and is colored yellow on the zone map.

DOWNTOWN: Downtown will be plowed during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Nov. 29 from midnight to 7 a.m. to minimize the impact on businesses.Snow Removal Map 2022_2023 Opens in new window Downtown is colored gray on the zone map.

ZONE A: Zone A is a relatively small area located in the center of the city and is colored green on the zone map. Zone A will be plowed over a two-day period:

North and south streets on Wednesday, Nov. 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

East and west streets on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Staying informed about snow removal parking restrictions, and other important information, is easier than ever with Idaho Falls’ new mobile app.

For those who do not have access to a smartphone or prefer not to download the app, there are other options available to stay informed during snow removal operations including:

A printed snow removal map and other information about the snow removal process was also mailed to Idaho Falls residents inside the utility mailer and is available in English and in Spanish.

The snow removal parking restriction ordinance started at midnight on Nov. 14 and extends through midnight on March 15, whenever a snow event occurs.