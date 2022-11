The Clairvoyants to perform in eastern Idaho

FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel is excited to announce The Clairvoyants performing live on stage inside the Chiefs Event Center on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

After performing in over 100 sold-out casinos throughout North America, touring worldwide, and currently headlining at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, The Clairvoyants are kicking off a brand new interactive live show. In addition to never before seen tricks, The Clairvoyants Experience will feature the duo’s dog, Mr. Koni Hundini as part of the show. Audiences will be involved throughout the show and will experience the magic in their minds and hands.

“Every night will be unique and different,” Amelie van Tass said. “We will break the barrier between the stage and the audience, making those in attendance a major part of the whole experience.”

The Clairvoyants show tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. All event tickets and information can be found at shobangaming.com.