Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old Utah boy

LAYTON, Utah (KSL.com) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old boy out of Layton.

According to police, a 13-year-old boy was communicating with an adult on the internet and left his home late Monday night to meet with him. Police say the suspect is Aaron Zemen, 26, of Arizona, and may be on his way back to Arizona or Texas with Evan McConney, 13.

McConney is 5-foot-4 and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black windbreaker with a hoodie, a T-shirt with blue and yellow bunny skulls and bones, blue and gray sweatpants, and Vans shoes with a Cobra Kai emblem.

Layton police originally identified Zemen as “Hunter Fox,” but later confirmed that is an alias he was using online. He also goes by the name Tadashi Kojima, they said.

Zemen is believed to be driving a white ’98 Toyota Avalon with a damaged grill and AZ temp tag 22225NP. As of 10 p.m., he and the victim had not been located.

Anyone with information should call 911.