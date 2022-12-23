Body found in freezer inside South Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Philadelphia police are on the scene in South Philadelphia where a body was found in a freezer box early Friday morning.

Police say a bloody knife with a large blade was found next to the freezer.

According to investigators, family members had come to the house on Friday morning to check on other family members they had not heard from.

When they got to the row home, they found blood inside and called police shortly before 6:30 a.m.

Arriving officers found what appears to be the body of a male, curled up and face down in the freezer box.

They do not know his identity at this time.

Police are obtaining a search warrant.

“The position the body is in – face down, curled up, with a bag over his head – we’re not even certain who this person is,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police say a father and his adult son often stay at this address. It is unclear if anyone lives at the home day-to-day.

According to investigators, there is no sign of forced entry, and the property does not appear to be ransacked.

“Someone may have entered this property or exited this property and committed this crime, and we did find numerous cameras on both sides of the street,” said Small.

Neighbors were stunned.

“It’s right around the corner from me. This is crazy around here, and this is a quiet neighborhood around here,” remarked Yusuf Mitchell of South Philadelphia.

