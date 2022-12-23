Case against woman accused in Michael Vaughan investigation remains on pause

PAYETTE (KIVI) — The case against Sarah Wondra, the woman accused of failing to report the death of missing Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan, remains on pause as court officials await an update on her mental competency.

At a status conference Friday morning, Judge Brian Lee and Wondra’s attorney, Brett Schiller, both said they had not received any update that would indicate her competency has been restored. Wondra was not present.

Wondra has been in the custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare since early December after a mental health evaluation found her unfit to continue with court proceedings.

Wondra’s arrest in mid-November was the biggest development in the case since Vaughan was reported missing in July 2021.

Investigators did not locate Michael Vaughan’s remains during an extensive search of Wondra’s property in November.

Following the search, authorities remained adamant they believed Wondra had knowledge of Vaughan’s disappearance and death and even named three other individuals they believe knew what happened to the Fruitland boy.

Michael Vaughan

At a press conference on Dec. 1, Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff said investigators believed Sarah Wondra’s husband, Stacey Wondra, also had knowledge about Vaughan’s death and said they were confident additional charges in the case would be forthcoming. Stacey Wondra is currently incarcerated in Washington County on an unrelated charge. He has not yet been charged in connection with this case.

Fruitland PD also named Adrien Lucienne of Toledo, Ohio, and Brandon Shurtliff of Kuna, believed to currently be in North Dakota, as people who were staying with the Wondras at the time of Vaughan’s disappearance and believe they also have information about what happened to Michael. Officers have since made contact with both men living out of state, but no additional charges have been filed.

Sarah Wondra’s status conference has been reset for Jan. 23 at 9 a.m. but could be moved up sooner if the court is informed that her competency has been restored.

