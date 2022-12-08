Dozens host live Nativity program at Pocatello church

POCATELLO – Pocatello’s Grace Lutheran Church held its third annual live Nativity program Wednesday Evening.

Numerous people came by to see a live representation of the birth of Jesus. Live animals and music helped grace the story about the true meaning of Christmas.

Grace Lutheran started this program in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing was causing a lot of people to miss out on religious services. Grace Lutheran decided a live nativity program would give people a chance to experience something religious in-person while remaining socially distanced.

It was a huge hit and organizers decided to continue on with the tradition.

About 70 people were involved in putting it on and they only had three weeks of preparation, and one night of rehearsals.

Grace Lutheran Financial Secretary Liz Robinson says it’s a special event for the cast and crew and she hopes it allowed those who attended to feel the spirit of Christmas.

“To see it acted out and try to imagine the journey and what it was like so long ago — it really puts into perspective the incredible gift of the birth of our savior,” Robinson says.

Even though the event was only one night, the recording of the program can be seen in the video above. Grace Lutheran is holding other advent programs throughout the month.