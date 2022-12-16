Festival of Lights celebrates 34 years of cultural holiday traditions

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship has presented the Festival of Lights program every year since its inception in 1988. This year marks the 34th annual presentation of the multicultural holiday worship program.

The program is a reflection of the Unitarian Universalist faith and philosophy. Their website states that the fellowship “is a religious community dedicated to promoting the ongoing search for truth and meaning, and to affirming the inherent worth and dignity of everyone.”

The church’s mission welcomes everyone of numerous faiths and backgrounds.

As a result, the Festival of Light is a celebration that doesn’t just hearken to one set of religious beliefs or cultural traditions. It’s a celebration that has become an amalgamation of traditions, including Christmas, Hanukkah, Solstice, Diwali, Bodhi day, and Kwanzaa.

“UU recognizes that we owe much of our existence to the teachings of world religions, both ancient and modern, including Judaism, Christianity, humanist and earth-centered traditions,” says organizer and performer Mark Neiwirth.

Planning for this year’s celebration started in late August and involved members of the congregation setting up a script and music and finding the proper venue for the event.

“At least half of our members at the Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship have been involved in the planning,” organizer Jennifer Attebery says. “Our Minister, Rev. Jenny Peek, has also been at the center of our efforts and helped write this year’s script.”

This year’s musical entertainment will be provided by local musicians: a vocal quartet with Elissa Jones, Amanda Bowden, Joel Richardson and Joe Marley; a piano trio with Jenna Kramer, Brian Attebery, Mark Neiwirth; and Greg Mladenka on guitar.

Originally the worship service began on the third Sunday of December, but over the years, it grew into a more public community event and was moved to the Saturday before the Sunday service. Initially, the church emphasized Christianity, Judaism, and Solstice/Yule. But international students from Idaho State University have helped add Kwanzaa, Islam, Diwali and Bhodi Day to the celebration.

Each year donations are given during the festival, and last year the church donated $2,630 to the Idaho Food Bank. This year’s recipient of donations will be the Pocatello Free Clinic.

“We hope that people will experience the awe-inspiring hopefulness that being together as a community, singing together, and lighting celebratory lights can bring,” Attebery says. “The festival readings invite each attendee to come away with their own interpretation of the importance of the season.”

Neiwirth hopes the public will “be filled with gratitude after experiencing the thought-provoking event.”

The Festival of Lights will be presented on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Purpose Center, 224 N. Main Street in Pocatello.

The public should be prepared to hear beautiful music, including a powerful rendition of “O Come, O Come Emmanuel.” The event is open to the public and is child-friendly. There will be story time and a guest appearance of La Befana, an Italian witch that distributes candy to children.

Organizers hope attendees will join them to experience hope and compassion during the cold days of winter.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page.