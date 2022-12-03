Forest Service plans community meeting to discuss Idaho’s Moose Fire

SALMON (Idaho Capital Sun) — Officials with the Salmon-Challis National Forest will hold a community meeting Tuesday in Salmon to discuss the Moose Fire Burned Area Emergency Response.

The meeting relates to the human-caused Moose Fire, which started July 17 and burned more than 130,000 acres just outside the town of Salmon but is now 100% contained.

The meeting will be offered in-person and virtually at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Public Lands Center, 1206 S. Challis St., in Salmon. There is also a Microsoft Teams link to participate in the meeting virtually.

During the meeting, Salmon-Challis National Forest staff will discuss the Moose Fire Burned Area Emergency Response report, discuss the next steps for the Salmon Municipal Watershed and answer questions from the public about the Moose Fire, according to a press release from the forest service.

For additional information, the public may call the Salmon Cobalt District Ranger Bobbi Filbert at 208-993-3739.