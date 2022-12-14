Humble single mom raising son with special needs gets a Secret Santa surprise

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts.

Dannette has experienced some serious health issues over her life and lost the use of her left leg a few years ago. She gets around with a cane but never complains and is always positive.

She lives with her 28-year-old son who has some special needs. She adopted him when he was a baby and he will live with her forever.

She does everything she can and tries so hard not to ask for help from anyone.

Secret Santa heard about Dannette and asked the East Idaho News elves if we would surprise her with some early Christmas gifts. Watch the video above to see what happened!