Idaho State Police to distribute over 400 meals to those in need this week

AMMON — After months of planning and weeks of hard work raising money, Idaho State Police will deliver hundreds of meals this week to those in need. It’s all thanks to local businesses, schools and the community.

The “10 Counties of Christmas” event is put on by Idaho State Police District 6. Troopers raise money for meals by partnering with Broulim’s. This is the sixth year they have run the event.

Right around Thanksgiving, troopers spend time inside Broulim’s in various counties, raising money for the meals.

“It’s really amazing to be in the store and having a sign out and people just see us. They know it’s the season for it, and they know it’s going to a good cause,” said Sgt. Blake Higley, a trooper with Idaho State Police in Idaho Falls.

Troopers then help distribute the meals during the month of December within the 10 counties in District 6: Bonneville, Madison, Fremont, Jefferson, Bingham, Teton, Clark, Butte, Custer and Lemhi.

On Tuesday, troopers and employees with ISP went to Broulim’s in Ammon with a trailer and patrol vehicles to load up boxes and bags of food. The meals were taken to schools in the area.

“We have recruited the local high schools to assist us in the delivery because it’s a huge effort to get all the meals out,” Higley explained.

Various businesses, like Coca-Cola and the Idahoan, also donated to the effort. Each food bag includes hams, potatoes, turkeys, rolls, stuffing, canned goods, cookies, and drinks.

“Today is kind of the fruit of the efforts,” Higley said. “We are able to take all the meals out to the places they are destined to be and to get them in the hands of the families that need them. Today, we are able to take 134 meals to the Bonneville area, and it’s just amazing how far the community dollar will go with this.”

Last year, he says, they distributed around 250 meals throughout the district. This year, it’s significantly more.

“It’s super exciting to be able to haul out 419 meals. It’s just incredible!” he said.

Higley said they began to distribute meals on Monday to three different communities. They will continue in other communities throughout the rest of the week.

“We are just appreciative of the support that the community gives us,” he said.

Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

