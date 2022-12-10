ISU names new head football coach

POCATELLO — Idaho State University has named a former Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year and two-time Idaho Statesman State Player of the Year as its new head football coach.

Cody Hawkins, a standout at Bishop Kelly High School in Boise before playing at the University of Colorado, was named the program’s new leader in a news release from the university Friday.

“Coach Hawkins exhibited in every way that he is the right person to lead Idaho State Football into the future,” ISU Athletic Director Pauline Thiros says in the release. “He is Idaho-grown, well-connected across our recruiting footprint, is the architect of a prolific scoring offense, and has the right values at the right time. I know Coach will offer our student-athletes what they need most to perform at their best. He is innovative and a culture-builder.”

Hawkins, the Gatorade Player of the Year from Idaho in 2005, won the 4A State Championship Game inside Holt Arena the same year. He went 40-0 as a starting quarterback at Bishop Kelly.

He has spent the past six seasons as an assistant coach at UC Davis — first as a quality control coach, then two seasons as the wide receivers coach and the last three as offensive coordinator.

With Hawkins at the helm, the Aggies finished the 2022 regular season top 10 in the FCS in yards per play and yards per game. They were tied for 14th in the conference in scoring with 35.9 points per game. The Bengals finished in a tie for 118th (or fifth-lowest) with 13.7 points per game.

“I could not be more excited to help Pauline and President Satterlee create an amazing student-athlete experience here at Idaho State,” Hawkins says in the release. “Growing up in this great state, I have watched the Bengals for as long as I can remember. I have been in the Holt Arena when it was rocking, and I look forward to building a program the Idaho State community, alumni, and fans are proud of.”

ISU President Kevin Satterlee also expresses support for Hawkins, praising his ability to “lead our program with integrity, skill and genuine enthusiasm.”

“His vision to build our football program through a championship culture will inspire our team. Cody will be a great partner, leader and member of our Bengal community,” says Satterlee.