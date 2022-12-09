Local business wants you to vote for your favorite Christmas Tree, $1,000 will go to winning school

REXBURG — A local business is finding ways to give back this holiday season with a festive competition that gives money to a school with the most liked Christmas tree on social media.

Stone’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Stone’s Toyota in Rexburg is putting on its first annual Christmas Tree Contest. The contest started earlier this week.

“We just decided that it might be kind of fun this year to have a little contest, and so we invited all of the local schools in our area here to just put a Christmas tree up in our showroom,” said Rob Call, general sales manager at Stone’s.

The community ultimately decides which tree wins. People can vote by “liking” the school’s tree online on Facebook or Instagram. Voters have the chance to “like” four times.

“Whoever has the most likes at the end of the month, we are going to give that school $1,000. It’s pretty cool. We are already three or four days into it (the contest) and it’s kind of blowing up already,” Call said.

The schools that are participating include Sugar-Salem High School, Madison High School, North Fremont High School and Rigby High School. Each tree is uniquely decorated with school colors and something that signifies which school it is.

“North Fremont is definitely the Huskies. It’s got the Huskies mascot and everything on it, and I think it’s kind of been one of the favorites so far. Sugar’s is beautiful. Rigby’s is just a really nice tree. Madison—-they have some Bobcat paws all over theirs,” Call said.

At the beginning of January, the winner will be announced.

Call said the business hopes to put on another Christmas Tree Contest again next year. It’s a great way to give back, and he says they are happy to help the local schools.

“I think we are always just looking for ways to give back, and when we give back to the school district, it gives us an opportunity to kind of help a lot of different people,” he explained. “It’s cool for us at the end of the day because now we have four cool-looking Christmas trees in our showroom!”

Click here to vote on the Stone’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Facebook page. Click here to vote on the Stone’s Toyota Facebook page. Click here and click here to vote on both Instagram pages.