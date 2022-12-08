Moscow police seek public’s help to contact occupant of a Hyundai Elantra

MOSCOW (Idaho Statesman) — The Moscow Police Department is seeking the public’s help to speak with the occupants of a vehicle. Police say the occupants could have information related to the University of Idaho homicides.

In a news release Wednesday, detectives said they want to speak with the person or individuals driving a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra. Police said they believe the occupant or occupants have critical information to share about the University of Idaho homicides. The license plate of the vehicle is unknown.

RELATED | What have we learned about the University of Idaho killings? Here’s everything we know

The police department said it has received several tips to believe a white Hyundai Elantra was close to the King Road residence in the early morning hours of Nov. 13 — the day University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found dead in an off-campus rental house.

“If you know of or own a vehicle matching this description, or know of anyone who may have been driving this vehicle on the days preceding or the day of the murders, please forward that information to the tip line,” police said in the news release.

To contact the Moscow Police Department’s tipline, call 208-883-7180, email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us or visit fbi.gov/moscowidaho.