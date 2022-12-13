Multiple dogs rescued after fire starts in shed

The following is a news release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.

FORT HALL — At approximately 7:30 p.m. Monday, the Fort Hall Fire Department respond to a residence on South Hawthorn Road on the Fort Hall Reservation for the report of a shed fire. Upon arrival, units found several dog kennels on fire.

All the dogs were saved including a six-week-old puppy.

The fire was extinguished in approximately 20 minutes after arrival.

There were no injuries to people in the surrounding home or firefighters.

“The fire was reported to be started by a heat lamp located too close to flammable items in one of the kennels to the keep puppies warm,” Fire Chief Eric King said.

Fort Hall Fire recommends that animal owners who use heat lamps during the cold months to keep them away from flammable items so that the animals cannot knock the lamp over.