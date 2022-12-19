One of the most beautiful winter blooms is the kalanchoe

Another fun house plant that provides beautiful winter blooms is the kalanchoe (pronounced kal-un-KOH-ee or Ka-LAN-cho-eh). It can be found in the stores now and is easy to grow and get to rebloom. Flower colors range in the red-orange-yellow-salmon spectrum.

There are several interesting species in the Kalanchoe genus. Most of what we keep in our houses are the florist kalanchoe (Kalanchoe blossfeldiana). Some species produce plantlets along the leaf margins (mother of millions).

As a succulent the kalanchoe in the house prefers high light locations, well-drained, dry soil, and low humidity. It is one of those houseplants that thrives on a little neglect.

Light

In the winter a southern or western window is best. When all chance of frost is gone, they can be slowly introduced outdoors, then brought back in before fall frost. A west window will also work during the summer if they are kept indoors.

Soil

Sandy potting soils or soils with a high amount of pearlite do well for kalanchoe. The soil should drain well as these beautiful bloomers do not like their roots to stay wet.

Water and fertilizer

Most importantly, do not water them too often. Let the soil dry down to the second knuckle before watering again. Regular houseplant fertilizer once or twice a year is usually enough.

Double blossom kalanchoe. | Ruslana Babenko, Pixabay.

Rebloom

As with most winter-blooming house plants, night length is critical to get kalanchoe to rebloom. Uninterrupted nights of 14 hours for about six weeks are needed to trigger the blooming response. Six to eight weeks later the flower buds will appear. Temperatures above 80F may inhibit blooming.

Once flower buds appear the plants can be placed in any night length and those flowers will bloom. They may bloom for a longer season if they are left in a long-night room during the winter. Remove the spent blossoms and keep the plant healthy for another wonderful show of flowers next year. They can be re-potted by root washing and planting in fresh soil or potted up to a larger pot.

Propagation

Drought-stressed kalanchoe will send out arial roots. Cuttings from these small branches can be used to start new plants. Vegetative shoots can be cut and rooted in a moist potting soil. The cuttings should be allowed to form a callous for three of four days before placing in the soil. Roots should form within a couple of weeks.

Enjoy the festive blooms of kalanchoe.

To contact Horticulture Educator Ron Patterson call (208) 529-1390.