Sweet woman raising grandchildren after her 3 kids died gets Secret Santa surprise in parking lot

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts.

Cathy is one of the kindest people you will ever meet. She has lost three children as her son died in a car wreck, her oldest daughter died in a motorcycle accident and her other daughter passed away from complications following a car accident.

Cathy has tried to always remain strong. She is a survivor of breast cancer and is raising her beautiful teen granddaughters. She is an absolutely amazing woman and well-known throughout the Salmon community – mostly for her years of working at Steele Memorial Clinic. She was the voice on the other end of the phone making appointments for people.

Cathy is stepped into the role of raising her granddaughters and loves them so much. She takes care of her husband, who has an eye disease, and often has to drive back and forth between Idaho Falls and Salmon for doctor’s appointments.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves if we could visit Cathy with some early Christmas gifts. Watch the video above to see how we pulled off the surprise!