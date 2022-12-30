Teacher gets unexpected gift from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day over the past two months, we have posted videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts.

As we wind down the year, today we are surprising Sarah. She teaches middle school English in Rigby.

Her family is very humble and doesn’t ask for anything. They serve at the local soup kitchen once a month and bless the lives of others.

Sarah’s family has had some extra burdens placed on them that have made their financial situation even more difficult. They were recently informed the main water line into their house had sprung a leak. The insurance company agreed to pay for the fix but they would not pay for the

excavation.

The bill had to be fronted by Sarah and her family. Sarah needed to take out a loan for $5,000 to cover the excavation cost.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to visit Sarah and deliver a Christmas gift. Watch the surprise in the video player above!