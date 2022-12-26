Tigger, the longest resident at the Snake River Animal Shelter, needs a home for the new year

Our Pet of the Week is Tigger!

Tigger is the longest resident at the Snake River Animal Shelter. He has been there since October.

He is a beautiful cat and super friendly. He loves to play, enjoys belly rubs, is very cuddly and loves treats.

Tigger is available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.