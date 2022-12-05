Utah Tech student dies after fall from 5th-floor balcony

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KSL.com) — A Utah Tech University student died after falling from a fifth-story balcony in St. George early Sunday in what police believe was an accident.

The student is identified as freshman Peyton Hall, of South Jordan. He had been at the school since August, according to the university.

Hall was with friends and roommates at the Campus View Suites II on-campus housing units located at 180 S. 1000 East when they saw him fall about 55 feet down to the center courtyard at about 2:30 a.m.

“As the student fell from the fifth story on the inside of the horseshoe, one of the Utah Tech Police Department officers was actually on the south side — or the open side — of the horseshoe and quickly responded around to the other side of the building,” said Interim Utah Tech Police Chief Ron Bridge.

Although that officer was close by and more police and emergency crews responded as students called 911, life-saving measures were not successful and Hall died at the scene.

“Peyton was an involved and loved student in good academic standing at Utah Tech University, and our sincere condolences go out to his family, friends and loved ones during this tragic time,” a university statement said.

A mobile crisis team responded early Sunday to provide mental health support for those involved.

“I definitely think that it will affect a large amount of the students in some capacity, but that’s why we want to make sure that all of the students know that the faculty and staff are here for them,” Ali Threet, dean of students and assistant vice president of student affairs, told KSL.

Mental health professionals will be available at Campus View Suites II on Sunday and Monday and students can arrange a meeting by going to the front desk of the housing complex. Anyone is welcome to call 988 for immediate mental health help, the university pointed out.

The incident “appears to be an accidental death, although the investigation is ongoing,” the university statement said.