WATCH: Bloopers and funny moments while delivering gifts from Secret Santa this year

IDAHO FALLS — The East Idaho News team has spent the past two months delivering gifts from an anonymous Secret Santa.

We have traveled hundreds of miles to deliver hundreds of gifts. It’s been heartwarming, incredible and life-changing.

There have also been some humorous moments behind the scenes. Here’s a collection of just a few bloopers we’ve compiled while on Secret Santa’s mission.

Hope you enjoy and from all of us at EastIdahoNews.com – Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!