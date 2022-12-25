Woman, 2 juveniles taken to hospital following crash on I-15

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

INKOM — Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle collision that occurred at 6:51 p.m. on Dec. 23 at northbound I-15 near milepost 57 in Bannock County.

The driver of a 2021 Ford Expedition was traveling northbound on I-15 near milepost 57, lost control and struck a guard rail, where it came to rest in the right lane.

The Ford was occupied by a 42-year-old female driver, 50-year-old male passenger both of Thousand Palms, California, and two juvenile passengers. The female driver and two juveniles were transported to a local hospital via ground ambulance. They all were wearing seatbelts.

The northbound lane was blocked for approximately 30 minutes.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.